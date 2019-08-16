Taylor Swift releases title song from upcoming album, 'Lover'

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift released the title track from her upcoming album Lover on Friday.

The lyric video for the slow-tempo love song has gotten more than 1.6 million views since it was posted on YouTube at midnight.

A full-length music video for the single is expected to debut on Aug. 22 after Swift hosts a Facebook Live event and performs on Good Morning America, the singer-songwriter tweeted Thursday.

The album will be available on Aug 23 and will include her latest hits "Archer" and "You Need to Calm Down."

Swift was honored Sunday with the Teen Choice Icon Award and she is slated to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Aug, 26.