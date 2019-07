July 23 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Taylor Swift announced via Instagram Tuesday that she has released a new song called "Archer."

"I've been the archer. I've been the prey. Who could ever leave me darling... But who could stay?" she posted.

Swift teased her big news in social media posts Monday.

"I have some stuff I'm reeeeeally excited to tell you about," she wrote.

She revealed last month that she has a new album called Lover set for release Aug. 23.