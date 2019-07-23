July 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is gearing up to make its summer comeback.

The K-pop group released the mysterious teaser video "[Prologue] An Ode 1: Unchained Melody" on Tuesday.

The video features several dramatic images, including a fire and silhouettes of the Seventeen members filing along in a line and dancing. The words "ordinary," "extraordinary" and "unchained" flash on the screen.

Seventeen promoted the video in a tweet Tuesday.

"An Ode 1: Unchained Melody #SEVENTEEN #SVT_Unchained_Melody," the post reads.

News broke this month that Seventeen will release new music in August before kicking off its Ode to You tour.

"Seventeen will be releasing a new track in early August," a source from the group's agency, Pledis Entertainment, confirmed.

The Ode to You tour will begin with three dates, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, in Seoul. The tour resumes Oct. 8 in Osaka, Japan.

Seventeen is known for the singles "Pretty U," "Don't Wanna Cry" and "Clap." The group last released the EP You Made My Dawn in January.