Taylor Swift says next album 'Lover' is due out Aug. 23

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, winner of the Tour award, backstage during the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift said Thursday she will release her next album on Aug. 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift announced Thursday that her next album is coming out in August.

"Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can't wait for you to hear this," Swift tweeted.

The image she referred to shows her with long blonde hair with blue tips at the ends. She is looking down and standing under a pink, blue and white sky. The word "Lover" is written in cursive over her head.

This will be the 29-year-old singer-songwriter's seventh studio album. Her last effort was 2017's Reputation.

Swift also said Thursday that "You Need to Calm Down," the second single from Lover, will be available at midnight and a music video to accompany it is scheduled to debut Monday. The first single "ME!" was released in April.