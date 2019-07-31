Taylor Swift arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift will be taking the stage for a special performance on "Good Morning America" on August 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift announced on Wednesday that she will be performing in Central Park for ABC's Good Morning America on Aug. 22.

The concert is taking place one day before the release of Swift's seventh studio album titled, Lover, which arrives on Aug. 23.

Host Michael Strahan called the performance GMA's biggest live event of the summer. The morning news program also started a countdown clock for the event.

Lover will feature the singles "You Need to Calm Down," "ME!" featuring Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie and "Archer," which was released in July.

Swift recently signed a multi-year deal with Capital One which was kicked off with a new commercial that features the pop star failing at being a waitress and a bartender.