Taylor Swift accepts Teen Choice Icon Award, announces single release date

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift accepted the Icon career achievement honor at the Teen Choice Awards show on Sunday night.

After Alex Morgan introduced her, Swift took a moment to urge the audience and viewers of the Fox telecast to support the bid of Morgan and the women's U.S. soccer team to secure pay that is equal to that of their male counterparts.

She also expressed her delight that her award -- a life-sized surf board -- featured a portrait of her three, beloved cats.

"It's just so meow," the singer said. "Aesthetically speaking, this may be my favorite award."

Addressing her fans, she added: "You make me so happy. You make me laugh every day online. I love meeting you. ... You're just the most amazing, generous people."

She also advised them to be kind to themselves and stand up for themselves in troubled times.

Her next album Lover is set for release on Aug. 23. The title track is scheduled to debut on Friday.