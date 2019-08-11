Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Chris Hemsworth, Viola Davis
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth separate after short marriage
NF's 'The Search' tops the U.S. album chart
Singer-songwriter Mike Posner recovering from rattlesnake bite
Pierce Brosnan to co-star in Netflix's 'Eurovision' movie

Taylor Swift accepts Teen Choice Icon Award, announces single release date
Cleveland Browns sign former Dallas Cowboys TE Rico Gathers
'Endgame,' 'Spider-Man' win big at Teen Choice Awards
Arizona Cardinals executive vice president Ron Minegar arrested for DUI
New York Jets K Chandler Catanzaro retires after camp struggles
 
