Apink's Oh Ha-young teases 'Don't Make Me Laugh' video

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Apink member Oh Ha-young is giving fans a glimpse of her first solo music video.

The 23-year-old K-pop star shared a clip Thursday of her sunny video for the single "Don't Make Me Laugh."

The teaser shows Oh wearing a blue tennis outfit as she performs with several backup dancers in white. The scene switches to Oh smiling while sitting in a restaurant.

"Don't Make Me Laugh" appears on Oh's debut solo EP, Oh! The EP and the full "Don't Make Me Laugh" video debut Aug. 21.

"OH HAYOUNG 1ST MINI ALBUM #OH! 'Don't Make Me Laugh' M/V TEASER #1," Apink tweeted Thursday. "2019.08.21 18:00 Release #Apink #HAYOUNG #Dont_Make_Me_Laugh."

Oh released a highlight medley for Oh! on Tuesday featuring snippets of all five songs on the EP. She previously released the teasers "See," "Hear," "Taste" and "Touch."

Oh debuted with Apink in 2011. The girl group is known for the singles "I Don't Know," "My My," "Hush," "Mr. Chu" and "Luv," and last released the EP Percent in January.