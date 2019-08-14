Aug. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet is teasing a new song from its forthcoming EP.

The K-pop stars shared a clip Wednesday of "Love is the Way," which appears on their EP The ReVe Festival: Day 2.

"Love is the Way" is the third song to be unveiled from The ReVe Festival: Day 2, which debuts Aug. 20. Red Velvet previously released clips of "Umpah Umpah" and "Carpool."

Red Velvet promoted "Love is the Way" in a tweet Wednesday.

"Red Velvet Mini Album ['The ReVe Festival' Day 2] 'Love Is The Way' - Highlight," the post reads. "2019.08.20. 6PM (KST)."

The ReVe Festival: Day 2 follows Red Velvet's EP The ReVe Festival: Day 1, which debuted in June. Day 1 includes the single "Zimzalabim."

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group launched in 2014 and is known for the singles "Ice Cream Cake," "Dumb Dumb," "Russian Roulette" and "Red Flavor."