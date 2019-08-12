Aug. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars released a road trip-themed promo Monday for their single "Umpah Umpah" and new EP The ReVe Festival: Day 2.

The animated teaser shows a rover-like van land underwater on a colorful planet. The driver sees a sign for "Umpah Umpah" in the distance and turns on the radio, which plays a clip of Red Velvet singing.

Red Velvet promoted The ReVe Festival: Day 2 in a tweet Monday. The EP is set for release Aug. 20.

"Hop on the shuttle, we are heading to 'The ReVe Festival' Day 2! Red Velvet Mini Album ['The ReVe Festival' Day 2] 2019.08.20. 6PM (KST)," the post reads.

The ReVe Festival: Day 2 follows The ReVe Festival: Day 1, which Red Velvet released in June. Day 1 includes the single "Zimzalabim."

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group launched in 2014 and is known for the singles "Ice Cream Cake," "Dumb Dumb," "Russian Roulette" and "Red Flavor."