BTS to take 'extended period of rest and relaxation'

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop stars BTS are planning to take an "extended period of rest and relaxation," following six busy years of recording and performing.

"We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation," Big Hit Entertainment, which represents BTS, wrote on social media Sunday.

"This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly."

Sunday's Lotte Duty Free Family Concert in South Korea will be the group's last show until after the break.

Members of the boy band have also been working on side projects, in addition to their main jobs with BTS.

Lil Nas X collaborated with BTS' RM on the song "Seoul Town Road" in July and V released the music video "Winter Bear" last week.