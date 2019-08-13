Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Apink member Oh Ha-young is teasing her debut solo EP.

The 23-year-old K-pop star shared a highlight medley Tuesday for her debut solo EP, Oh!

The video features clips of "Don't Make Me Laugh," "How We Do" featuring Babylon, "Nobody" featuring Kanto, "Do You Miss Me?" and "Worry About Nothing," the five tracks on Oh!

Oh promoted Oh! in a tweet on the official Apink account Tuesday. The EP debuts Aug. 21.

"OH HAYOUNG 1ST MINI ALBUM #OH! HIGHLIGHT MEDLEY 2019.08.21 18:00 Release #Apink #HAYOUNG," the post reads.

Oh previously released the teasers "See," "Hear," "Taste" and "Touch."

Oh debuted with Apink in 2011. The girl group is known for the singles "I Don't Know," "My My," "Hush," "Mr. Chu" and "Luv," and last released the EP Percent in January.