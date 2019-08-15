Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Adam Lambert will release part one of his new EP in September.

The 37-year-old singer shared a release date, Sept. 27, and track list for Velvet: Side A on Thursday.

Velvet: Side A will include the single "Superpower," which debuts Sept. 4. The EP also features the songs "Stranger You Are," "Closer to You," "Overglow," Loverboy" and "Ready to Run."

"4 years in the making... VELVET: Side A drops September 27th with big single 'SUPERPOWER' out September 4th! #velvet," Lambert tweeted.

Lambert has yet to announce a release date for part two. Velvet: Side A is his first studio release since the album The Original High, which debuted in June 2015.

Lambert is in the midst of The Rhapsody world tour with Queen + Adam Lambert and will next perform Saturday in Sunrise, Fla. The tour ends Feb. 29, 2020, in Gold Coast, Australia.

In addition, Queen + Adam Lambert will perform Sept. 28 at Global Citizen Festival in New York. The event will also feature performances from Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, OneRepublic, H.E.R. and Carole King.