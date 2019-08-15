Dead & Company announce fall concert dates

Dead & Company member John Mayer arrives for the 57th Grammy Awards in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dead & Company members Bill Kreutzmann (L) and Bob Weir. The band has announced four concert dates set for the fall. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Dead & Company has announced new fall concert dates set for New York and Virginia.

The band will be performing on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York and then on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Dead & Company are also set to host a four-day concert event titled Playing in the Sand at the Moon Palace in Cancun, Mexico from Jan. 16-19.

Dead & Company consists of Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.