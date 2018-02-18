'Three Billboards' wins big at the BAFTAs

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was named Best Film and Outstanding British Film at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London Sunday.

The movie's stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell won the BAFTAs for Best Leading Actress and Supporting Actor, while its writer-director Martin McDonagh won for Original Screenplay.

Gary Oldman earned the Best Leading Actor honor for his work in Darkest Hour and Allison Janney picked up the prize for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in I, Tonya.

Guillermo del Toro took home the Best Director statuette for The Shape of Water and Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya won the EE Rising Star Award.

James Ivory, who penned Call Me by Your Name, won the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay and the Best Animated Film award went to Coco.

The ceremony at Royal Albert Hall was hosted by Absolutely Fabulous icon Joanna Lumley.