'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $192M

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Chadwick Boseman-Michael B. Jordan superhero picture Black Panther is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $192 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Peter Rabbit with $17.3 million, followed by Fifty Shades Freed at No. 3 with $16.9 million, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at No. 4 with $7.9 million and The 15:17 to Paris at No. 5 with $7.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Greatest Showman at No. 6 with $5.1 million, Early Man at No. 7 with $3.2 million, Maze Runner: The Death Cure at No. 8 with $2.5 million, Winchester at No. 9 with $2.2 million and Samson at No. 10 with $2 million.