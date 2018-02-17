Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Olivia Wilde to direct 'Booksmart' film

By Karen Butler  |  Updated Feb. 17, 2018 at 10:04 AM
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Actress Olivia Wilde has announced via social media she will direct a film called Booksmart.

The Annapurna Pictures and Gloria Sanchez Productions project will star Lady Bird actress Beanie Feldstein and Last Man Standing alum Kaitlyn Dever.

"Not only is it a great story but it's [expletive] hilarious and I can't wait to tell it to you," Wilde wrote on Instagram Friday. "Now if you'll excuse me I'm going to continue freaking out with happiness."

Her post also includes a photo of a director's chair with the movie's title on it.

Wilde's acting credits include starring roles on the TV shows Vinyl, House, The Black Donnellys and The O.C. and dozens of films.

