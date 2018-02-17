Sony Pictures Classics to release Rupert Everett's 'Happy Prince' film

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics says it has acquired all North American and Latin American distribution rights to The Happy Prince and plans to release it this year.

Written and directed by -- and starring Rupert Everett -- the movie is to have its European premiere this weekend at the Berlin International Film Festival. It first screened in January at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

The drama about the last days of renowned author and playwright Oscar Wilde also stars Colin Morgan, Edwin Thomas, Colin Firth, Emily Watson and Tom Wilkinson.

"Everett gives a career-defining performance as Wilde, physically and emotionally embodying the literary genius as he lives out his last days in exile in Europe," a news release said. "His body ailing and heavy, his mind spinning, he survives by falling back on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him. As the film travels through Wilde's final act and journeys through England, France and Italy, desire and loyalty face off, the transience of lust is laid bare, and the true riches of love are revealed."

Firth, Everett and Wilkinson all appeared together in the 2002 film The Importance of Being Earnest, which was based on a stage comedy by Wilde. Everett also starred in the 1999 screen adaptation of Wilde's play An Ideal Husband, and Firth headlined 2009's Dorian Gray, which was inspired by Wilde's supernatural novel.