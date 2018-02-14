Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Jon Favreau to voice alien in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Feb. 14, 2018
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Ron Howard on Wednesday said fellow filmmaker Jon Favreau is lending his voice to a non-human character in Howard's upcoming movie Solo: A Stars Wars Story.

"Wondering why we r all together? @Jon_Favreau is voicing a very cool & important alien character for #HanSolo Flattered & fortunate I could pull him away from his #LionKing directing duties," Howard wrote as he retweeted a photo Favreau posted of him, Howard and writer Lawrence Kasdan.

Solo is the origin story of the intergalactic smuggler Han Solo, who was played by Harrison Ford in four Star Wars blockbusters. Starring Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of the character, the latest film in the franchise is set for release May 25.

Favreau's directing credits include Elf, Iron Man and The Jungle Book.

