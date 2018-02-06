'Game of Thrones' team to write, produce series of 'Star Wars' films

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, co-creators of the HBO fantasy drama Game Thrones, have been tapped to write and produce a new series of Star Wars movies, Lucasfilm announced Tuesday.

"In the summer of 1977, we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we've been dreaming of it ever since," Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. "We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete."

"David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today," added Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. "Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting."

The Benioff-Weiss films will be separate from the flagship, nine-movie Skywalker saga and the recently announced trilogy Rian Johnson, writer-director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is developing.

No casting, debut dates or storylines have been announced yet for the Benioff-Weiss episodes.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, helmed by Ron Howard, is due in theaters May. 25.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is scheduled to premiere in 2019.