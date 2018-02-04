Home / Entertainment News / Movies

DuVernay, Peele celebrate surprise release of new 'Cloverfield' film on Netflix

By Karen Butler  |  Updated Feb. 4, 2018 at 11:51 PM
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix surprised film fans by releasing the thriller The Cloverfield Paradox without advance notice on Super Bowl Sunday.

"It's here," Netflix tweeted after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33.

Directed by Julius Onah and produced by J.J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber, the movie previously known as God Particle stars Daniel Brühl, Roger Davies, Elizabeth Debicki, Aksel Hennie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O'Dowd, John Ortiz, David Oyelowo and Zhang Ziyi. It follows 2008's Cloverfield and 2016's 10 Cloverfield Lane.

"In the near future, a group of international astronauts on a space station are working to solve a massive energy crisis on Earth," a synopsis from the streaming service said about the latest Cloverfield installment. "The experimental technology aboard the station has an unexpected result, leaving the team isolated and fighting for their survival."

Filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Jordan Peele celebrated on Twitter the film's debut.

"Woman of color-led, sci-fi thriller released worldwide day + date w/ big Netflix muscle for black director, his super producer + POC cast. No advance press, ads, trailer," DuVernay tweeted. "Straight to the people. Gamechanger. Congrats to helmer #JuliusOnah + my dears JJ, Gugu, David. #Cloverfield."

"Always here for Cloverfield. Very excited to see what Julius Onah has done!" Peele wrote in his own post.

