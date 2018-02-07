Alden Ehrenreich says young Han Solo will be 'idealist'

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Alden Ehrenreich says young Han Solo begins as an "idealist."

The 28-year-old actor explained in the Feb. 16 issue of Entertainment Weekly how his portrayal of Han in Solo: A Star Wars Story will differ from Harrison Ford's in the Star Wars movies.

"I think the main thing that's different is that the Han we meet in this film is more of an idealist," Ehrenreich told the magazine.

"He has certain dreams that he follows, and we watch how it affects him as those dreams meet new realities -- realities that are harder and more challenging than he'd expected," he added.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will take place prior to the events of Star Wars (1977). The movie follows Han and Chewbecca's (Joonas Suotamo) early adventures, including their encounter with Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).

"To me, this is a love story between Han and Chewie," screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan said. "Their relationship has always been my favorite part of the saga, and the fact that only Han understands what Chewie is saying, I find a very funny possibility for comedy."

"Wookiees have so many positive qualities," he added. "But what they don't do is make it easy for you to get in."

Ford played Han in four Stars Wars films, including the 2016 movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The 75-year-old actor said in April that it will be "a little weird" to watch Solo: A Star Wars Story, but approves of Ehrenreich's casting.

"Wonderful guy, very sweet and a very good actor. So I'm delighted in the choice," he said in an interview with The Star Wars Show.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters May 25. The film released a new teaser trailer this week.