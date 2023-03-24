What to stream this weekend: 'Yellowjackets' Season 2, 'Love Is Blind'

1/5

Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey star in Season 2 of "Yellowjackets," streaming Friday on the Showtime app and airing on the cable network Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Lifetime original Every Breath She Takes, singing competition My Kind of County, musical comedy series Up Here, coming-of-age comedy Saturdays and Dickens adaptation Great Expectations are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend. In addition, new seasons begin for Yellowjackets, Succession and Love Is Blind, while Kiefer Sutherland unravels a mystery in Rabbit Hole and polyandrous families seek a few good men in reality series Seeking Brother Husband. Advertisement

Film

'Every Breath She Takes' -- Lifetime

Lifetime original movie Every Breath She Takes premieres at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday on the cable network and streams the following day on the Lifetime app. The thriller follows Jules Baker (Tamala Jones), a woman who finds herself under investigation after her abusive husband, Billy (Brian White), dies in a fire at their home. Jules has to clear her name while at the same time trying to figure out whether she is hallucinating Billy or if he faked his own demise.

TV

'Yellowjackets' Season 2 -- Showtime app

A high school soccer team continue their struggle for survival in the wilderness in Season 2 of Yellowjackets, streaming Friday on the Showtime app ahead of the first episode's premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on the premium cable network. The series, which splits its focus between the plane crash survivors in the 1980s and the same characters in their adult lives in the present day, stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Sophie Nélisse and Sophie Thatcher. Elijah Wood joins the cast in Season 2.

'Love Is Blind' Season 4 -- Netflix

Pod-based dating series Love Is Blind returns for a fourth season Friday on Netflix. The show features singles sequestered in pods as they get to know one another and develop relationships. The couples don't meet face-to-face until they decide to get engaged and will then live together until their wedding days.

'My Kind of Country' -- Apple TV+

Singing competition series My Kind of Country premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Singer-songwriters Jimmie Allen, Orville Peck and Mickey Guyton serve as the judges. The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves.

'Up Here' -- Hulu

Musical romantic comedy series Up Here premieres Friday on Hulu. The series, set in 1999, stars Mae Whitman as Lindsay, a small town writer who moves to New York City and falls in love with Miguel (Carlos Valdes). The couple get to know one another while receiving advice -- both good and bad -- from their own inner voices. The series, adapted from a stage show by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez, is co-written by the duo and Steven Levenson. Katie Finneran, Sophia Hammons, Emilia Suárez, Andréa Burns, John Hodgman and Scott Porter also star. Thomas Kail directs.

'Succession' Season 4 -- HBO Max

The Roy family returns for more family and business drama in Season 4 of Succession, airing at 9 p.m. EDT Sunday on HBO and streaming at the same time on HBO Max. The fourth season picks up in the aftermath of the Season 3 finale, where Logan (Brian Cox) cut his children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), out of their inherited shares of the family company, Waystar Royco. Succession creator Jesse Armstrong said the fourth season will be the last for the series.

'Saturdays' -- Disney+

Coming-of-age comedy series Saturdays premieres Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on the Disney Channel and streams Saturday on Disney+. Each episode details a Saturday in the life of 14-year-old Paris Johnson as she and her best friends, Simone and Ari, form their own skate crew at a Chicago rink. The series also follows Paris' brother, London, and best friend, Derek, as they attempt to launch a hip hop career. Paris' parents run a bakery together.

'Great Expectations' -- Hulu

Six-part series Great Expectations, adapted from the Charles Dickens novel, streams its first two episodes Sunday on Hulu. Olivia Colman stars as Miss Havisham, an eccentric older woman who takes an orphan named Pip (Finn Wolfhard) under her wing for mysterious purposes. Pip leans how to navigate the adult world while falling in love with Estella (Shalom Brune-Franklin). The series is written by Steven Knight.

'Rabbit Hole' -- Paramount+

A master of corporate espionage is framed for murder in Rabbit Hole, streaming Sunday on Paramount+. The series stars Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir, a former corporate power broker investigating the identities of the powerful people who framed him for murder. Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink and Rob Yang also star.

'Seeking Brother Husband' -- TLC, Discovery+

Four polyandrous families consider adding another man into the mix in reality series Seeking Brother Husband, which premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on TLC and streams on Discovery+. The four central families are at various stages of their relationships, and two already involve two husbands and are considering a third.