March 23, 2023 / 10:30 AM

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows love story unfold

By Annie Martin

March 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic period drama Thursday featuring India Amarteifio.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel and spinoff to the Netflix series Bridgerton, based on the Julia Quinn book series. The new show explores a young Queen Charlotte's marriage and rise to power.

Amarteifio plays a young Charlotte, while Bridgerton actress Golda Rosheuvel reprises her role as an older version of the queen.

The trailer shows Charlotte's love story unfold with her future husband, King George III (Corey Mylchreest).

Arsema Thomas and Adjoa Andoh also star as a younger and older version of Lady Danbury, with Connie Jenkins-Greig and Ruth Gemmell as a younger and older Violet Ledger/Violet Bridgerton and Sam Clemmett and Hugh Sachs as a younger and older Brimsley.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4 on Netflix.

Bridgerton started production on its third season in July. Netflix has yet to announce a release date.

