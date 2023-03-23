Trending
March 23, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Lea Michele misses 'Funny Girl' performances due to son's health scare

By Annie Martin
Lea Michele missed two "Funny Girl" performances to be with her 2-year-old son, Ever Leo, who was hospitalized with a "scary health issue." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lea Michele missed two "Funny Girl" performances to be with her 2-year-old son, Ever Leo, who was hospitalized with a "scary health issue." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 23 (UPI) -- Funny Girl star Lea Michele has missed two performances due to her son's health scare.

The 36-year-old singer and actress missed both performances Wednesday to be with her 2-year-old son, Ever Leo, who was hospitalized with a "scary health issue."

Michele shared the news on Instagram Stories alongside a closeup photo of herself comforting her son.

"I'm so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy together. We are at the hospital with out son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for," she captioned the post. "I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength."

Ever Leo is Michele's son with her husband, Zandy Reich. Michele and Reich married in March 2019.

Lea Michele missed two "Funny Girl" performances to be with her 2-year-old son, Ever Leo, who was hospitalized with a "scary health issue." Photo via leamichele/Instagram Stories

Producers confirmed Michele's absence on the Funny Girl official Twitter account.

"Lea Michele will be out of both performances today, Wednesday, March 22. Julie Benko will be your fabulous Fanny!" the post reads.

Michele made her debut as Fanny Brice in the Broadway musical Funny Girl in September. The show marks her return to the spotlight following accusations from her former Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware in 2020.

