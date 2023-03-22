Trending
March 22, 2023 / 1:00 PM

'XO, Kitty' teaser: Anna Cathcart plans to reunite with boyfriend in Korea

By Annie Martin
Anna Cathcart will reprise her role of Kitty Song-Covey in the "To All the Boys" spinoff series "XO, Kitty." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Anna Cathcart will reprise her role of Kitty Song-Covey in the "To All the Boys" spinoff series "XO, Kitty." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series XO, Kitty.

The streaming service shared a first-look teaser for the teen romantic comedy series Wednesday.

XO, Kitty is a spinoff of the To All the Boys film series, based on the Jenny Han novels. Anna Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty Song-Covey, the younger sister of To All the Boys protagonist Lara Jean Song-Covey (Lana Condor).

In the preview, Kitty (Cathcart) gives a presentation to her dad, Dan (John Corbett), and stepmom, Trina (Sarayu Rao), where she shares her plans to study abroad at Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), the same university where her late mom studied and the school her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Choi Min-young) attends now.

"Katherine Song-Covey, Kitty to her friends, is jetting off on her very own adventure. After making things happen for her sister Lara Jean, it's time for Kitty to experience an epic story of her own. She'll learn quickly that love is a lot harder when it's your own heart on the line," an official description reads.

XO, Kitty is created by Han and also stars Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Aliya. The series premieres May 18 on Netflix.

Netflix first announced the show in October 2021.

