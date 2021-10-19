Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 19, 2021 / 9:49 AM

'To All the Boys' spinoff series 'XO, Kitty' coming to Netflix

By
Anna Cathcart will reprise Kitty Covey in the new Netflix series XO, Kitty. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Anna Cathcart will reprise Kitty Covey in the new Netflix series "XO, Kitty." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing a To All the Boys spinoff series.

The streaming service gave a green light to the show, XO, Kitty, starring Anna Cathcart as Kitty Covey.

Advertisement

Netflix ordered 10 episodes of the half-hour series, its first spinoff series of an original film.

XO, Kitty is inspired by the To All the Boys films, which are based on the Jenny Han book series. The movies consist of To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018), To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) and To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021), starring Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey.

Han created the TV series and co-wrote the pilot script with Siobhan Vivian. She will also serve as showrunner with Sascha Rothchild.

XO, Kitty follows teenage matchmaker Kitty (Cathcart) as she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend. The character soon realizes that relationships are more complicated when it's your own heart on the line.

Advertisement

Cathcart played Kitty in all three of the To All the Boys films. She is also known for playing Dizzy Tremaine in the Disney Channel movies The Descendants 2 and The Descendants 3.

Read More

'Schitt's Creek's Sarah Levy marries Graham Outerbridge 'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- John Cho is space bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in the new teaser for Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of classic anime series, "Cowboy Bebop."
South Korean show 'My Name' streams to top of Netflix charts
TV // 2 hours ago
South Korean show 'My Name' streams to top of Netflix charts
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- After "Squid Game's" global success, another South Korean Netflix original series -- "My Name" -- has joined the Top 10 charts after its Friday premiere.
WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defended her title against Bianca Belair in the main event of WWE "Raw."
Eve, Brandy: 'Queens' revives '90s hip-hop
TV // 8 hours ago
Eve, Brandy: 'Queens' revives '90s hip-hop
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Queens" stars Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez discuss the retro girl group they form in the ABC drama about a comeback reunion.
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 12 hours ago
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former Spice Girl Melanie C and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 on Monday night.
'Destination Fear' returning with new episodes in November
TV // 22 hours ago
'Destination Fear' returning with new episodes in November
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Destination Fear" is returning with new episodes, which will begin airing on the Travel Channel and Discovery+ starting on Nov. 6.
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 1 day ago
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Olivia Newton-John will be a special guest during the "Grease Night" episode of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30.
Wendy Osefo: Gizelle Bryant is 'most insecure person' in 'RHOP' group
TV // 1 day ago
Wendy Osefo: Gizelle Bryant is 'most insecure person' in 'RHOP' group
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Wendy Osefo discussed her feud with Gizelle Bryant on "Watch What Happens Live."
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
TV // 1 day ago
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Y: The Last Man," a post-apocalyptic drama starring Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer and Amber Tamblyn, won't return for a second season on FX on Hulu.
BBC Three renews 'I Like The Way U Move' for a second season
TV // 1 day ago
BBC Three renews 'I Like The Way U Move' for a second season
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- BBC Three has renewed dating reality series "I Like The Way U Move" for a second season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/