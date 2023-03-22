March 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

The streaming service shared a trailer and release date for the special Wednesday.

Once & Always reunites original cast members from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which aired for three seasons on Fox from 1993 to 1995. The special celebrates the show's 30th anniversary.

Steve Cardenas (Rocky DeSantos, the second Red Ranger), Catherine Sutherland (Kat Hillard, the second Pink Ranger), Walter Jones (Zack Taylor, the first Black Ranger) and David Yost (Billy Cranston, the second Blue Ranger) reprise their roles.

Charlie Kersh also stars as Mihn, the daughter of Trini Kwan, the first Yellow Ranger, played by late actress Thuy Trang in the original show.

The trailer shows the Power Rangers and Mihn take on Rita Repulsa, who has a new robotic body.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres April 19 on Netflix.

eOne first announced the special in January.