Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 22, 2023 / 10:57 AM

'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' stars reunite in 'Once & Always' trailer

By Annie Martin

March 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

The streaming service shared a trailer and release date for the special Wednesday.

Advertisement

Once & Always reunites original cast members from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which aired for three seasons on Fox from 1993 to 1995. The special celebrates the show's 30th anniversary.

Steve Cardenas (Rocky DeSantos, the second Red Ranger), Catherine Sutherland (Kat Hillard, the second Pink Ranger), Walter Jones (Zack Taylor, the first Black Ranger) and David Yost (Billy Cranston, the second Blue Ranger) reprise their roles.

Charlie Kersh also stars as Mihn, the daughter of Trini Kwan, the first Yellow Ranger, played by late actress Thuy Trang in the original show.

The trailer shows the Power Rangers and Mihn take on Rita Repulsa, who has a new robotic body.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres April 19 on Netflix.

eOne first announced the special in January.

Read More

'Power Rangers' actors reunite in 'Once & Always' 30th Anniversary Special Selena Gomez wears wedding dress on 'Only Murders in the Building' set Jennifer Aniston discusses Adam Sandler friendship, plays 'Can You Feel It?' on 'Tonight' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Aniston discusses Adam Sandler friendship, plays 'Can You Feel It?' on 'Tonight'
TV // 52 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston discusses Adam Sandler friendship, plays 'Can You Feel It?' on 'Tonight'
March 22 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston discussed her decades-long friendship with her "Murder Mystery 2" co-star Adam Sandler and played a game on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Selena Gomez wears wedding dress on 'Only Murders in the Building' set
TV // 1 hour ago
Selena Gomez wears wedding dress on 'Only Murders in the Building' set
March 22 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Steve Martin shared photos of Gomez wearing a wedding dress on the set of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3.
Eddie Redmayne to star in 'Day of the Jackal' series
TV // 3 hours ago
Eddie Redmayne to star in 'Day of the Jackal' series
March 22 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne has signed on to star in and executive produce the thriller series, "The Day of the Jackal."
TV review: 'Succession' Season 4 premiere fires up new alliances, rivalries
TV // 8 hours ago
TV review: 'Succession' Season 4 premiere fires up new alliances, rivalries
LOS ANGELES, March 22 (UPI) -- The Season 4 premiere of "Succession," airing Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO, progresses from the season finale shocker with new opportunities and the sharp banter fans come to expect.
'Sweet Tooth': Gus is 'done hiding' in Season 2 teaser trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'Sweet Tooth': Gus is 'done hiding' in Season 2 teaser trailer
March 21 (UPI) -- "Sweet Tooth," a post-apocalyptic fantasy drama based on the Jeff Lemire comic book, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Michael Chiklis, Danny Pino to star in MGM+ series 'Hotel Cocaine'
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Chiklis, Danny Pino to star in MGM+ series 'Hotel Cocaine'
March 21 (UPI) -- "The Shield" alum Michael Chiklis and "Mayans M.C." actor Danny Pino are set to star in a new MGM+ crime thriller called "Hotel Cocaine."
Romola Garai, Dougray Scott join Season 2 cast of BBC's 'Vigil'
TV // 1 day ago
Romola Garai, Dougray Scott join Season 2 cast of BBC's 'Vigil'
March 21 (UPI) -- Romola Garai, Dougray Scott, Amir El-Masry, David Elliot and Chris Jenks have joined the BBC drama "Vigil" for its second season.
Julianne Hough to rejoin 'Dancing with the Stars' as Season 32 co-host
TV // 1 day ago
Julianne Hough to rejoin 'Dancing with the Stars' as Season 32 co-host
March 20 (UPI) -- Julianne Hough will replace Tyra Banks as co-host in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32.
Ed Sheeran reflects on fame, fatherhood in trailer for Disney+ docuseries
TV // 2 days ago
Ed Sheeran reflects on fame, fatherhood in trailer for Disney+ docuseries
March 20 (UPI) -- "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All," a documentary following "Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran, is coming to Disney+.
Kenan & Kel reunite for 'Good Burger 2'
TV // 3 days ago
Kenan & Kel reunite for 'Good Burger 2'
March 18 (UPI) -- Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announced on social media that they will reprise their roles of Dexter and Ed from the 1990s sketch-comedy series "All That" and the 1997 movie, "Good Burger."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elena Kampouris: 'Children of the Corn' a cautionary tale wrapped in a horror movie
Elena Kampouris: 'Children of the Corn' a cautionary tale wrapped in a horror movie
Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' premiere
Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' premiere
'You Hurt My Feelings' trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus struggles with husband's white lie
'You Hurt My Feelings' trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus struggles with husband's white lie
BTS member Jimin teases 'Like Crazy,' will perform Friday on 'Tonight Show'
BTS member Jimin teases 'Like Crazy,' will perform Friday on 'Tonight Show'
Florence Pugh brings her parents, grandmother to 'A Good Person' premiere
Florence Pugh brings her parents, grandmother to 'A Good Person' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement