What to watch: 5 Sarah Shahi roles beyond 'Sex/Life'

Sarah Shahi stars as Billie Connelly in Netflix series "Sex/Life." Photo courtesy of Sabrina Lantos/Netflix
March 8 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Sex/Life has entered Netflix's Top 10 list in the No. 2 spot for the week of Feb. 27 to March 5 with 43.89 million hours viewed.
The series follows lead Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, a married mother of two with a wild past, who crosses paths with a former lover. Based on the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, Season 1 of the steamy series is also on Netflix's most recent Top 10 list -- in spot No. 8 with 19.63 million hours viewed.
Shahi, 43, has been acting since 2000 -- first appearing as an extra in Richard Gere rom-com Dr. T and the Women. The former model and Dallas Cowboys cheerleader made several appearances in Dawson's Creek, Alias and Reba and played an important role in an episode in Season 6 of The Sopranos. Here are five of her other roles to check out.
'L Word' -- Showtime, Hulu
In 2005, Shahi joined Season 2 of Showtime's L Word as fan favorite DJ Carmen de la Pica Morales. Her character caused a lot of drama in Seasons 2 and 3 as she was involved with two of the women in the same friend group -- Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig) and Jenny Schecter (Mia Kirshner). Fans have been holding out hope that she will make an appearance on reboot L Word: Generation Q.
'Chicago Fire' -- NBC, Peacock
In 2012, Shahi began starring in a recurring role in Chicago Fire as Renee Royce, a love interest of Taylor Kinney's Lieutenant Kelly Severide. She appeared in Seasons 1, 2 and 6 of the long-running NBC series, which follows the personal and professional lives of firefighters and rescue workers. It's in its 11th season.
'Person of Interest' -- Freevee
In 2013, Shahi began starring in a recurring role as former marine and assassin Sameen Shaw in Season 2 of Person of Interest. She also appeared in Seasons 3, 4 and 5. The sci-fi crime drama aired on CBS for five seasons and starred Michael Emerson, Jim Caviezel and Taraji P Henson.
'City on a Hill' -- Showtime
Shahi starred as Rachel Behnam, an investigator for the Suffolk County District Attorney's office, in the 2019 series City on a Hill. Produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the police drama, which starred Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, ran for three seasons on Showtime, until its recent cancellation.
'Black Adam' -- Hulu
In 2022, Shahi starred in DC superhero film Black Adam as Adrianna, a freedom fighter and single mother in the fictional country Kahndaq. Her character awakens Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson). The film was a box office success, but there aren't any plans for a sequel at this time.
Star Dwayne Johnson arrives on the red carpet for DC's "Black Adam" at AMC Empire 25 in Times Square in New York City on October 12, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo