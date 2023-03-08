What to watch: 5 Sarah Shahi roles beyond 'Sex/Life'

1/7

Sarah Shahi stars as Billie Connelly in Netflix series "Sex/Life." Photo courtesy of Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

March 8 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Sex/Life has entered Netflix's Top 10 list in the No. 2 spot for the week of Feb. 27 to March 5 with 43.89 million hours viewed. The series follows lead Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, a married mother of two with a wild past, who crosses paths with a former lover. Based on the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, Season 1 of the steamy series is also on Netflix's most recent Top 10 list -- in spot No. 8 with 19.63 million hours viewed. Advertisement

Shahi, 43, has been acting since 2000 -- first appearing as an extra in Richard Gere rom-com Dr. T and the Women. The former model and Dallas Cowboys cheerleader made several appearances in Dawson's Creek, Alias and Reba and played an important role in an episode in Season 6 of The Sopranos. Here are five of her other roles to check out.

'L Word' -- Showtime, Hulu

In 2005, Shahi joined Season 2 of Showtime's L Word as fan favorite DJ Carmen de la Pica Morales. Her character caused a lot of drama in Seasons 2 and 3 as she was involved with two of the women in the same friend group -- Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig) and Jenny Schecter (Mia Kirshner). Fans have been holding out hope that she will make an appearance on reboot L Word: Generation Q.

'Chicago Fire' -- NBC, Peacock

In 2012, Shahi began starring in a recurring role in Chicago Fire as Renee Royce, a love interest of Taylor Kinney's Lieutenant Kelly Severide. She appeared in Seasons 1, 2 and 6 of the long-running NBC series, which follows the personal and professional lives of firefighters and rescue workers. It's in its 11th season.

'Person of Interest' -- Freevee

In 2013, Shahi began starring in a recurring role as former marine and assassin Sameen Shaw in Season 2 of Person of Interest. She also appeared in Seasons 3, 4 and 5. The sci-fi crime drama aired on CBS for five seasons and starred Michael Emerson, Jim Caviezel and Taraji P Henson.

'City on a Hill' -- Showtime

Shahi starred as Rachel Behnam, an investigator for the Suffolk County District Attorney's office, in the 2019 series City on a Hill. Produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the police drama, which starred Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, ran for three seasons on Showtime, until its recent cancellation.

'Black Adam' -- Hulu

In 2022, Shahi starred in DC superhero film Black Adam as Adrianna, a freedom fighter and single mother in the fictional country Kahndaq. Her character awakens Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson). The film was a box office success, but there aren't any plans for a sequel at this time.

