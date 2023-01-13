Trending
Jan. 13, 2023

'Yellowjackets' releases first teaser trailer for Season 2

By Tonya Pendleton
Cast members Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci (L-R) attend the premiere of "Yellowjackets" in Los Angeles on November 10, 2021. A trailer for the Showtime series was released ahead of Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast members Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci (L-R) attend the premiere of "Yellowjackets" in Los Angeles on November 10, 2021. A trailer for the Showtime series was released ahead of Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Yellowjackets has added new actors for Season 2, with Elijah Wood, Jason Ritter and Lauren Ambrose joining the show, and Showtime released a trailer for the season.

The critically acclaimed show starring Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress as the present-day survivors of an airline crash and Jasmin Savoy Brown, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Sophie Nélisse and Sophie Thatcher as their counterparts and more from the past, is returning in March.

The show has developed a devoted fanbase with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's one of the most streamed shows in Showtime history with 5 million viewers. Even though Season 2 has yet to air, Yellowjackets has already been picked up for Season 3.

Concurrent timelines tell the story. In the past, a group of teens on a high school soccer team are trying to survive in the woods after an airline crash kills some of their teammates. The survivors spend 19 months there before being rescued and not before some terrible things happen.

In the present, 25 years later, the women try to figure out who sent them a postcard with details of what happened in the wilderness.

With elements of the 1972 Andes crash and Lord of the Flies combined with its stellar cast, Yellowjackets has earned its passionate audience.

The second season's trailer includes some intriguing quotes. New cast member Elijah Wood tells Misty (Ricci), "Kidnapping, cults, death, your friendships are a little more complicated than most."

Natalie (Lewis) is shown in regression therapy and when asked what she sees while being hypnotized, she says, "Darkness. We brought it back with us."

In other scenes, the teens surround the snowed-in airline as they continue their quest to stay alive by any means.

Yellowjackets Season 2 premieres on Showtime on March 24.

