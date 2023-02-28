Couples consider third and fourth partners in 'Seeking Brother Husband' coming soon to TLC

TLC's "Seeking Brother Husband" will follow polyandrous couples deciding if they want to add new husbands. The series premiers on March 26. Photo by TLC/Press Release

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- TLC has announced a new reality TV series called Seeking Brother Husband. The series will follow four polyandrous couples as they consider adding new husbands to their households. Advertisement

The couples include, Chara and Patrick, who explore the possibility of adding a husband and having a child after having been together for 13 years.

Kim and Dustin have been married for 11 years and already have a brother husband, Vinson, who must decide if he is ready to share with yet another husband.

Elisa and Mike have been together for years but just got married. Elisa wants to add other partners to the equation but Mike is unsure.

Kenya and Carl have been married for 26 years and have three children as well as a brother husband named Tiger. They must decide if they are ready for a third husband.

Seeking Brother Husband will premier on March 26 at 10 p.m. on TLC and will be available to stream on Discovery+.