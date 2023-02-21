Trending
Feb. 21, 2023

'Love is Blind' Season 4 coming in March

By Annie Martin

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Love is Blind will return for a fourth season in March.

Netflix announced a premiere date, March 24, for Season 4 of the dating reality series Tuesday.

Love is Blind features singles who are able to date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples meet face-to-face for the first time after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.

Season 4 will take place in Seattle.

"With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony," an official description reads.

Netflix shared a teaser for Season 4 that shows fans reacting to moments from previous seasons.

Love is Blind is hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

