What to stream this weekend: 'She Said,' 'The Pale Blue Eye'

Zoe Kazan stars as New York Times journalist Jodi Kantor in "She Said," which streams Friday on Peacock. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Gothic mystery The Pale Blue Eye, investigative journalism drama She Said, nature docuseries A Year on Planet Earth and reality competition series Pressure Cooker are among the entertainment options coming to streaming services this weekend. In addition, Anne Rice's The Mayfair Witches premieres its first episode, supernatural miniseries The Rig streams its six episodes and new seasons begin for BMF, Better Human Better Dog and RuPaul's Drag Race. Advertisement

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'She Said' -- Peacock

The investigative journalists credited with helping to kickstart the #MeToo movement serve as the basis for drama film She Said, which streams Friday on Peacock. Carey Mulligan plays Megan Twohey and Zoe Kazan plays Jodi Kantor, New York Times journalists who detailed the sexual assault allegations against former Miramax head Harvey Weinstein. Maria Schrader directed the film from a script by Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

'The Pale Blue Eye' -- Netflix

Gothic mystery The Pale Blue Eye streams Friday on Netflix. Based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard, the film follows Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), a detective who teams up with a young Edgar Allen Poe (Harry Melling) to investigate a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., in 1830. The film, written and directed by Scott Cooper, also stars Lucy Boynton, Gillian Anderson, Charlie Tahan, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Timothy Spall, Simon McBurney, Gideon Glick, Hadley Robinson, Fred Hechinger and Robert Duvall.

TV

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 -- MTV

Reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race moves to MTV for Season 15, which airs at 8 p.m. EST Friday. Non-cable subscribers can livestream the broadcast using SlingTV, Hulu + Live TV or PhiloTV. Season 15 will be the first to feature a set of twins as competitors. Special guest judges for the season include Ariana Grande, Maren Morris, Janelle Monaé, Orville Peck, Hayley Kiyoko, Amandla Stenberg, Julia Garner, Ali Wong and Megan Stalter.

'BMF' Season 2 -- Starz

BMF, or Black Mafia Family, returns for a second season Friday on Starz and the cable network's streaming app. The series, created by Randy Huggins and executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, tells the story of Charles (Russell Hornsby) and Terry (Da'Vinchi) Flenory, two brothers who founded an influential crime family in Detroit in the 1980s. Mo'Nique joins the cast for Season 2 as Goldie, a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner who becomes an ally to the brothers.

'Better Human Better Dog' Season 3 -- Nat Geo Wild, Hulu

Celebrity dog trainer Caesar Millan aims to help humans become better pet owners in Better Human Better Dog, which premieres its third season Friday on Nat Geo Wild, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.

'Anne Rice's The Mayfair Witches' -- AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, WeTV, AMC+

A neurosurgeon discovers the legacy of witchcraft in her family in Anne Rice's The Mayfair Witches, which simulcasts its premiere episode Friday on AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WeTV. The episode will stream on AMC+. Alexandra Daddario stars as Dr. Rowan Fielding, who uncovers the secrets of her family's occult history with help from Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa), while trying to avoid the attention of the demon Lasher (Jack Huston).

'A Year on Planet Earth' -- Fox Nation

Six-part nature documentary A Year on Planet Earth streams Sunday on Fox Nation. The docuseries, narrated by Stephen Fry, was filmed over the course of three years in 60 locations across the globe. The series, made in collaboration with scientists and conservationists, offers close encounters with diverse animal species including polar bears and elephants.

'The Rig' -- Prime Video

An oil rig crew encounters supernatural horror in The Rig, a six-part series streaming all episodes Friday on Prime Video. The series follows the Kinloch Bravo oil rig crew in the North Sea as their plans to return to land are foiled by a mysterious fog that appears and cuts off their communication with land. The crew members soon come to realize the fog is the least of their worries as supernatural forces align against them. The series stars Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Mark Bonnar, Rochenda Sandall, and Owen Teale.

'Pressure Cooker' -- Netflix

Reality competition series Pressure Cooker streams its eight-episode first season Friday on Netflix. A field of 11 chefs will put their cooking skills to the test while living under the same roof and judging one another's dishes. A chef is voted off at the end of each episode until the last cook standing earns a $100,000 prize.