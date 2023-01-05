Trending
Jan. 5, 2023

Nicole Kidman to co-star in Paramount+ drama 'Lioness'

By Karen Butler
Nicole Kidman is set to star in the Paramount+ series, "Lioness." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nicole Kidman is set to star in the Paramount+ series, "Lioness." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of the new Paramount+ CIA drama, Lioness.

Deadline.com said Thursday that Kidman will play CIA senior supervisor Kaitlyn Meade.

Paramount+ retweeted the media report on the casting news and wrote, "Are you ready?"

She joins previously announced leads Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira in the series from Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923 creator Taylor Sheridan.

Kidman is known for her work in Being the Ricardos, Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Undoing, Bombshell, Aquaman, The Hours, Moulin Rouge, Cold Mountain, Batman Forever, Practical Magic, Eyes Wide Shut, Days of Thunder and Dead Calm.

Moments from Nicole Kidman's career

Nicole Kidman won Best Actress in a Movie Comedy or Musical for her portrayal of a homicidal TV personality in "To Die For" at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 21, 1996. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

