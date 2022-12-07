Trending
Dec. 7, 2022

'Pale Blue Eye' trailer: Christian Bale investigates gruesome murder

By Annie Martin
1/5
Christian Bale plays a 19th century detective in the new film "The Pale Blue Eye." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0186a40a299927f1f46c71514547ff73/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film The Pale Blue Eye.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the gothic mystery film Wednesday featuring Christian Bale.

The Pale Blue Eye is based on the Louis Bayard novel of the same name. The story is inspired by the writings of Edgar Allan Poe and features a fictional version of the author as one of the characters.

The Pale Blue Eye follows Augustus Landor (Bale), a detective who teams up with a young Poe (Harry Melling) to investigate a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., in 1830.

The trailer shows Landor and Poe uncover possible occult motives behind the gruesome murder of a cadet.

Lucy Boynton, Gillian Anderson, Charlie Tahan, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Timothy Spall, Simon McBurney, Gideon Glick, Hadley Robinson, Fred Hechinger and Robert Duvall also have roles.

The Pale Blue Eye is written and directed by Scott Cooper, who previously collaborated with Bale on Out of the Furnace (2013) and Hostiles (2017).

The film opens in select theaters Dec. 23 and begins streaming Jan. 6, 2023, on Netflix.

