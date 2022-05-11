'BMF': Mo'Nique to join Starz series in Season 2

1/3

Mo'Nique will play an Atlanta strip club owner in the Starz crime drama "Black Mafia Family." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Mo'Nique has joined the cast of the Starz series BMF. The network said in a press release Tuesday that Mo'Nique, 54, will have a recurring role in Season 2 of the crime drama. Advertisement

BMF, or Black Mafia Family, is created by Randy Huggins and executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. The series follows Charles (Russell Hornsby) and Terry (Da'Vinchi) Flenory, two brothers who founded an influential crime family in Detroit in the 1980s.

Mo'Nique will play Goldie, a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts. The character forms an alliance with the Flenory brothers which will help fuel their migration from Detroit to Atlanta.

"A fierce protector of her dancers and the people in her world, Goldie isn't afraid to take care of business, no matter what the cost," an official description reads.

Mo'Nique joins returning cast members Hornsby, Da'Vinchi, Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt and Steve Harris.

The new season will also feature Leslie Jones, La La Anthony, Kelly Hu and Christine Horn.

Starz has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.