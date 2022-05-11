Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 11, 2022 / 11:06 AM

'BMF': Mo'Nique to join Starz series in Season 2

By Annie Martin
1/3
'BMF': Mo'Nique to join Starz series in Season 2
Mo'Nique will play an Atlanta strip club owner in the Starz crime drama "Black Mafia Family." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Mo'Nique has joined the cast of the Starz series BMF.

The network said in a press release Tuesday that Mo'Nique, 54, will have a recurring role in Season 2 of the crime drama.

Advertisement

BMF, or Black Mafia Family, is created by Randy Huggins and executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. The series follows Charles (Russell Hornsby) and Terry (Da'Vinchi) Flenory, two brothers who founded an influential crime family in Detroit in the 1980s.

Mo'Nique will play Goldie, a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts. The character forms an alliance with the Flenory brothers which will help fuel their migration from Detroit to Atlanta.

"A fierce protector of her dancers and the people in her world, Goldie isn't afraid to take care of business, no matter what the cost," an official description reads.

Mo'Nique joins returning cast members Hornsby, Da'Vinchi, Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt and Steve Harris.

The new season will also feature Leslie Jones, La La Anthony, Kelly Hu and Christine Horn.

Starz has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.

Advertisement

Read More

Mandy Moore 'threw up' after reading penultimate 'This is Us' script: 'It destroyed me' Michelle Williams expecting third child: 'It's totally joyous' Frankie Grande, Hale Leon marry at 'Star Wars'-themed wedding What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'P-Valley': The Pynk auditions new dancers in Season 2 trailer
TV // 38 minutes ago
'P-Valley': The Pynk auditions new dancers in Season 2 trailer
May 11 (UPI) -- "P-Valley," a strip club drama starring Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan and Elarica Johnson, will return for a second season on Starz in June.
Mandy Moore 'threw up' after reading penultimate 'This is Us' script: 'It destroyed me'
TV // 1 hour ago
Mandy Moore 'threw up' after reading penultimate 'This is Us' script: 'It destroyed me'
May 11 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on "This is Us," discussed the show's final episodes on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Alfonso Ribeiro says Michael Jackson taught him dance moves on 'Kimmel'
TV // 3 hours ago
Alfonso Ribeiro says Michael Jackson taught him dance moves on 'Kimmel'
May 11 (UPI) -- Alfonso Ribeiro discussed his friendship with the late Michael Jackson and how the singer taught him dance moves as a kid while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
NBC orders more 'Law & Order' for 2022-23
TV // 14 hours ago
NBC orders more 'Law & Order' for 2022-23
May 10 (UPI) -- NBC said Tuesday it has renewed "Law & Order" for a 22nd season and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" for a third season.
Syfy reverses 'Surreal Estate' cancellation; new episodes to air in 2023
TV // 14 hours ago
Syfy reverses 'Surreal Estate' cancellation; new episodes to air in 2023
May 10 (UPI) -- Syfy announced Tuesday it has ordered a second season of its supernatural drama, "Surreal Estate," after initially canceling it.
Devon Sawa returns to 'Chucky' Season 2 in new role
TV // 21 hours ago
Devon Sawa returns to 'Chucky' Season 2 in new role
May 10 (UPI) -- USA Network and Syfy announced Tuesday that Devon Sawa will return for Season 2 of "Chucky," but he will play a new character.
What to binge: 5 Mindy Kaling shows
TV // 22 hours ago
What to binge: 5 Mindy Kaling shows
May 10 (UPI) -- Television and film star Mindy Kaling has starred in several hits and has also co-created, written and executive produced many great shows and movies. Here are 5 Kaling shows to check out.
'Sins of the Amish' docu-series explores rape in Amish communities
TV // 22 hours ago
'Sins of the Amish' docu-series explores rape in Amish communities
May 10 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "Sins of the Amish" on Tuesday. The two-part docuseries follows survivors in the Amish and Mennonite communities seeking justice for sexual abuses.
'Ghosts': CBS series to keep streaming on Paramount+
TV // 23 hours ago
'Ghosts': CBS series to keep streaming on Paramount+
May 10 (UPI) -- Popular CBS comedy "Ghosts" will continue to stream on Paramount+ for Season 2 and beyond.
'Shining Vale': Starz renews Courteney Cox series for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Shining Vale': Starz renews Courteney Cox series for Season 2
May 10 (UPI) -- "Shining Vale," a horror-comedy series starring Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino, will return for a second season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kelly Ripa absent from 'Live' after testing positive for COVID-19
Kelly Ripa absent from 'Live' after testing positive for COVID-19
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years
'Sins of the Amish' docu-series explores rape in Amish communities
'Sins of the Amish' docu-series explores rape in Amish communities
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
Jesse Williams teases 'Japril' return on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Jesse Williams teases 'Japril' return on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement