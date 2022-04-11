Kelsea Ballerini to host CMT Music Awards from home after testing positive for COVID-19

1/5

Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19 but will host and perform remotely during the CMT Music Awards. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini will host the 2022 CMT Music Awards from home after testing positive for COVID-19. The 28-year-old country music singer said in a video Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19, but will host and perform remotely during the CMT Music Awards, which will take place Monday evening in Nashville. Advertisement

"Alright friends, I have some bad news, and I have some good news," Ballerini told fans. "The bad news is that a couple days ago I tested positive for COVID and the CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore. I am devastated. I am gutted."

"The good news is I am feeling a lot better," she said. "The incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform."

Ballerini said the situation isn't what they "expected or planned for" but is their best effort given the circumstances.

"I will still see you tonight on the awards. Let's make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons," she said.

We're making lemonade in Nashville Love you so much ⁦@KelseaBallerini⁩!#CMTAwards LIVE TONIGHT at 8/7c on ⁦@CBS⁩. Let's do this! pic.twitter.com/aYJfGeECJn— CMT (@CMT) April 11, 2022

Ballerini will host the CMT Music Awards with actor Anthony Mackie, who will still attend the event in person. The show will air live at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also stream on Paramount+.

Kane Brown leads the field of nominees with four nominations, including for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for "One Mississippi."

Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce and other artists will perform.