Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs to perform at CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini will take the stage at the CMT Music Awards in April. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- CMT has announced a first round of performers for the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The network said Tuesday that Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Cody Johnson will take the stage at the awards show April 11 in Nashville. Advertisement

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, and Keith Urban will also perform.

Ballerini will also host the event with actor Anthony Mackie. Ballerini is nominated for three awards, including Video of the Year for "Half of My Hometown" featuring Kenny Chesney.

Host ✅ Nominee ✅ Performer ✅@KelseaBallerini does it all! We can't wait to see her hit the stage at this year's #CMTAwards April 11 on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/04ZP51cYuh— CMT (@CMT) March 22, 2022

Brown leads the field of nominees with four nominations, including Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for "One Mississippi."

You never want to miss a @kanebrown performance, especially at the #CMTAwards! Catch it April 11 on @CBS pic.twitter.com/AlcciUuRWh— CMT (@CMT) March 22, 2022

The CMT Music Awards will air April 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+. The CMT Music Awards Extended Cut with an additional 30 minutes of performances and bonus content will air April 15 at 8 p.m. on CMT.

Ballerini released her fourth album, Ballerini, in September 2020 and the new single "I Quit Drinking" with Lany in June. Brown last released the single "Leave You Alone" this month.