CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown leads with four nominations

Kane Brown (L), and wife, Katelyn Brown, arrive for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7. Brown has four nominations for the CMT Music Awards. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Nominees were announced for the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, with Kane Brown leading the pack with four nominations. Kane Brown is nominated for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for "One Mississippi" and has two nominations in the CMT Performance of the Year category. Advertisement

The CMT Performance of the Year nominations for Kane Brown include his performance of "Three Wooden Crosses" from the CMT Artists of the Year event and for joining Nelly, Blanco Brown and Breland for a performance of "Ride Wit Me" from the CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends event.

Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Breland and Cody Johnson come in second with three nominations each.

Nominees for Video of the Year also include Brandi Carlile for "Right on Time," Johnson for "Til You Can't," Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson for "Never Say Never," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood for "If I Didn't Love You," Kacey Musgraves for "Justified," Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney for "Half of My Hometown," Luke Combs for "Forever After All," Maren Morris for "Circles Around This Town," Guyton for "Remember Her Name," Miranda Lambert for "If I Was a Cowboy," and Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton for "I Bet You Think About Me."

Nominees for Female Video of the Year include Carlile for "Right on Time," Gabby Barrett for "Footprints on the Moon," Musgraves for "Justified," Morris for "Circles Around This Town," Guyton for "Remember Her Name," Lambert for "If I Was a Cowboy" and Tenille Arts for "Back Then, Right Now."

Nominees for Male Video of the Year include Johnson for "Til You Can't," Eric Church for "Heart on Fire," Kane Brown for "One Mississippi," Luke Bryan for "Waves," Luke Combs for "Forever After All," Thomas Rhett for "Country Again" and Walker Hayes for "Fancy Like."

A full list of nominees can be found on the official CMT Music Awards website. The CMT Music Awards is a fan voted event with voting now open.

Ballerini and Anthony Mackie are set to host the event, which will air live on April 11 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+