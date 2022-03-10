Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Mackie to host CMT Music Awards

1/5

Kelsea Ballerini and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" actor Anthony Mackie will host the CMT Music Awards in April. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie will host the 2022 CMT Music Awards. CMT said Thursday that Ballerini, 28, and Mackie, 43, will host the awards show April 11 in Nashville. Advertisement

Ballerini previously hosted the 2021 show with Kane Brown, while Mackie presented the Video of the Year Award to Carrie Underwood at the ceremony.

Drum roll, please! Introducing the hosts of the 2022 #CMTAwards, @KelseaBallerini and @AnthonyMackie Can't wait to see them both LIVE on @CBS, April 11! pic.twitter.com/7ziziSB3Io— CMT (@CMT) March 10, 2022

This year's event will take place at Municipal Auditorium and other venues in Nashville. The show will air live at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and also stream on Paramount+.

The CMT Music Awards is a fan-voted awards show honoring country music videos and television performances.

"The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April," CBS EVP of specials, music, live events and alternative programming Jack Sussman previously said.

"Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City," CMT Music Awards executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram added.

The CMT Music Awards were originally to take place April 3 but moved in February after the Grammy Awards moved to the same date.

Ballerini released her fourth studio album, Ballerini, in September 2020 and has since released the single "I Quit Drinking" with LANY. Mackie plays Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and other projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.