Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 10, 2022 / 11:42 AM

Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Mackie to host CMT Music Awards

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Mackie to host CMT Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" actor Anthony Mackie will host the CMT Music Awards in April. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie will host the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

CMT said Thursday that Ballerini, 28, and Mackie, 43, will host the awards show April 11 in Nashville.

Advertisement

Ballerini previously hosted the 2021 show with Kane Brown, while Mackie presented the Video of the Year Award to Carrie Underwood at the ceremony.

This year's event will take place at Municipal Auditorium and other venues in Nashville. The show will air live at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and also stream on Paramount+.

The CMT Music Awards is a fan-voted awards show honoring country music videos and television performances.

"The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April," CBS EVP of specials, music, live events and alternative programming Jack Sussman previously said.

"Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City," CMT Music Awards executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram added.

Advertisement

The CMT Music Awards were originally to take place April 3 but moved in February after the Grammy Awards moved to the same date.

Ballerini released her fourth studio album, Ballerini, in September 2020 and has since released the single "I Quit Drinking" with LANY. Mackie plays Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and other projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Read More

Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards Taylor Swift, Adele lead Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominations Kacey Musgraves to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards 2022 awards show schedule: How to watch

Latest Headlines

Florence + the Machine to release 'Dance Fever' album in May
Music // 1 hour ago
Florence + the Machine to release 'Dance Fever' album in May
March 10 (UPI) -- Florence + the Machine released a single and music video for "My Love," a new single from its album "Dance Fever."
Elton John, Stevie Wonder celebrate life, love in 'Finish Line' video
Music // 1 hour ago
Elton John, Stevie Wonder celebrate life, love in 'Finish Line' video
March 10 (UPI) -- Elton John and Stevie Wonder released a music video for "Finish Line," a song from John's album "The Lockdown Sessions."
Stray Kids fall down in 'Lonely St.' track teaser video
Music // 23 hours ago
Stray Kids fall down in 'Lonely St.' track teaser video
March 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids shared a teaser for "Lonely St.," a song from its forthcoming EP, "Oddinary."
Wayne Kramer announces We Are All MC5 tour, new album
Music // 1 day ago
Wayne Kramer announces We Are All MC5 tour, new album
March 9 (UPI) -- Wayne Kramer, the guitarist and co-founder of MC5, has announced a new spring tour for the group under the name We Are All MC5.
Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion to perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion to perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards
March 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and more are set to perform at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which take place on March 22.
Deftones bassist Sergio Vega confirms he left the band
Music // 1 day ago
Deftones bassist Sergio Vega confirms he left the band
March 9 (UPI) -- Deftones bassist Sergio Vega explained why he left the group after more than 10 years.
Taeyeon shares 'INVU' dance practice video
Music // 1 day ago
Taeyeon shares 'INVU' dance practice video
March 8 (UPI) -- Taeyeon, a member of the K-pop group Girls' Generation, released a choreography video for her solo single "INVU."
Eminem becomes No. 1 certified artist for singles in RIAA history
Music // 1 day ago
Eminem becomes No. 1 certified artist for singles in RIAA history
March 8 (UPI) -- "Lose Yourself" rapper Eminem set a record in Recording Industry Association of America history after earning 73.5 million new certified units.
Mandy Moore releases 'In Real Life' ahead of new album
Music // 2 days ago
Mandy Moore releases 'In Real Life' ahead of new album
March 8 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore released "In Real Life," the lead single from her forthcoming album of the same name.
Winner's Seungyoon shares 'Born to Love You' visual film
Music // 2 days ago
Winner's Seungyoon shares 'Born to Love You' visual film
March 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Seungyoon released a visual film for his fourth solo single, "Born to Love You."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Brandon Armstrong is engaged
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Brandon Armstrong is engaged
'Ghost Adventures' to return with new episodes in March on Discovery+
'Ghost Adventures' to return with new episodes in March on Discovery+
Samuel L. Jackson calls 'Ptolemy Grey' an Alzheimer's fairy tale
Samuel L. Jackson calls 'Ptolemy Grey' an Alzheimer's fairy tale
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' crew assembles in 1st teaser
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' crew assembles in 1st teaser
'The Flash,' 'Aquaman 2' move to 2023, 'Shazam 2' moves to Christmas
'The Flash,' 'Aquaman 2' move to 2023, 'Shazam 2' moves to Christmas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement