2022 awards show schedule: How to watch

Anthony Anderson will host the NAACP Image Awards in February. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Academy Awards, Grammy Awards and other awards shows will return in 2022. The events will honor the best in film, television, music and more. Ceremonies will take place both in-person and with no live audience as events continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Advertisement

Here's the details on this year's ceremonies:

NAACP Image Awards - Feb. 26

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will present the NAACP Image Awards in February to honor outstanding performances in film, television, theater, music and literature.

Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson will host the show, which airs Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on BET. H.E.R. leads the nominations, followed by Drake with four. There will be no live audience.

Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) - Feb. 27

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are presented by the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to recognize achievements in film and television.

The ceremony will take place Feb. 27 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and air live at 8 p.m. EST on both TNT and TBS. Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston and other stars are nominated for awards.

Independent Spirit Awards - March 6

The Film Independent will present the Independent Spirit Awards in March to honor the best independent films and television series of 2021.

The in-person event will take place March 6 in Los Angeles and air live on IFC. Nominations include The Lost Daughter, Zola, Reservation Dogs and The Underground Railroad.

Critics' Choice Awards - March 16

The Critics' Choice Awards are presented by the Critics Choice Association to recognize achievements in film.

Actor Taye Diggs and actress Nicole Byer will host the show, which takes place March 16 at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, Calif., and airs at 7 p.m. EST on The CW and TBS.

Belfast and West Side Story lead the field of nominees, with 11 nominations each.

EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA Film Awards) - March 13

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) will present the BAFTA Film Awards in March to honor the best British and international contributions to film.

Actress Rebel Wilson will host the ceremony, which takes place March 13 at Royal Albert Hall in London. The nominees will be announced Feb. 3.

Producers Guild Awards (PGAs) - March 19

The Producers Guild Awards are presented by the Producers Guild of America (PGA) to recognize excellence in film, television and new media productions by guild members.

The event will take place March 19 at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, Calif.

Academy Awards (Oscars) - March 27

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts will present the Academy Awards in March to honor the best films released between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.

The show will take place March 27 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and broadcast live on ABC. This year's nominees will be announced Feb. 8.

GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles - April 2 and May 6

The GLAAD Media Awards are presented by GLAAD to recognize outstanding representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community (LGBTQ) in film, TV and other media.

The Los Angeles ceremony will take place April 2 at The Beverly Hilton, while the New York event will be held May 6 at The Hilton Midtown. Marvel's Eternals, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Supergirl, Star Trek: Discovery and tick, tick... Boom! are among this year's nominees.

Grammy Awards (Grammys) - April 3

The Recording Academy will present the Grammy Awards in April to honor outstanding achievements in the music industry.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the event, which takes place April 3 at MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas and airs 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and other artists are nominated for awards.

British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA TV Awards) - April 24 and May 8

The British Academy Television Awards are presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) to recognize achievements in television.

The show will take place May 8 in London, while the British Academy Television Craft Awards, which honor those who work behind the scenes of TV shows and films, will be held April 24. Nominations for both events will be announced March 30.