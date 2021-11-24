Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 24, 2021 / 3:00 AM

What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: 'Hawkeye,' Macy's parade

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: 'Hawkeye,' Macy's parade
"Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 22, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner teams up with Hailee Steinfeld in Marvel's Hawkeye, Macy's presents its 95th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade and The Beatles record their final two albums in Get Back this holiday weekend.

In addition, Brooke Shields stars in holiday film A Castle for Christmas, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett perform onstage in One Last Time and BET presents the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and TV shows that will be released around Thanksgiving and this weekend.

Film

'A Boy Called Christmas' -- Netflix

A young boy named Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) sets out on an epic journey to find his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of Elfhelm in this holiday film, which comes to Netflix on Thursday.Tony Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant, Joel Fry, Rune Temte, Jim Broadbent and Maggie Smith also star.

'A Castle for Christmas' -- Netflix

Brooke Shields stars as a best-selling author whose new book flops and causes a scandal in A Castle for Christmas, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Shields' Sophie Brown retreats to Scotland to buy a castle with family ties. She clashes with the owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), but then finds herself falling in love.

Advertisement

TV

'Hawkeye' -- Disney+

Jeremy Renner has a new partner in Hailee Steinfeld in Marvel's Hawkeye, which arrives Wednesday on Disney+. The heroic archer takes Steinfeld's Kate Bishop under his wing during the holidays and embarks on a new mission as his past catches up with him. Vera Farmiga, Fra Free, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and Alaqua Cox also star.

'Selling Sunset' Season 4 -- Netflix

Reality series Selling Sunset returns for a fourth season on Netflix on Wednesday. The show follows the personal and professional lives of several people working for the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate firm. Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae Young star.

'The Beatles: Get Back' -- Disney+

The Beatles put their friendship to the test as they record their final two albums Abbey Road and Let It Be in this new documentary series, which premieres Thursday on Disney+. Pete Jackson compiled the series using over 60 hours of unseen footage that was shot over 21 days in 1969.

Advertisement

'True Story' -- Netflix

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star as two brothers caught in a world of celebrity, crime and lies in this new mini-series, which arrives Thursday on Netflix. Hart stars as famous comedian The Kid, who gets caught up in a matter of life and death after reuniting with Snipes' Carlton in their hometown of Philadelphia.

'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' -- NBC

Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Chris Lane, Nelly, Rob Thomas and K-pop group Aespa will perform at the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which airs Thursday at 9 a.m. EST on NBC. The parade will also feature giant character helium balloons, floats, marching bands and the appearance of Santa Claus.

'South Park: Post COVID' -- Paramount+

South Park heads to the future and follows adult versions of Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman in this special, which Thursday to Paramount+. The main cast will also be taking care of their now older parents, which includes Stan's father Randy. Post COVID is the first of 14 Paramount+ South Park specials.

'See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special' -- HBO Max, PBS Kids, YouTube

Sesame Street is presenting a new special that will celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander identities on Thursday across HBO Max, PBS Kids and the Sesame Street YouTube channel. The special, titled See Us Coming Together, will introduce the first Asian American muppet, Ji-young, a 7-year-old girl with Korean heritage.

Advertisement

'A Blue's Clues Festival of Lights' -- Nickelodeon

Blue's Clues will air a special Hanukkah-themed episode, which airs Friday on Nickelodeon at 12 p.m. EST. Host Josh Dela Cruz and Blue will play Blue's Clues to figure out who will be their surprise guest. The duo will also celebrate Hanukkah by spinning dreidels, frying latkes and singing an original Hanukkah song.

'Soul Train Awards' -- BET, BET Her

BET presents the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on BET and BET Her. The ceremony honors the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop. H.E.R. leads the pack with eight nominations with Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown earning six nominations. Maxwell will be honored with the Legend Award at the event. Ashanti will receive the Lady of Soul honor.

'One Last Time: An Evening with Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett' -- CBS, Paramount+

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett take the stage one final time in this concert special, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The concert can also be streamed on Paramount+. The duo will perform songs from their newest album, Love for Sale. The album marks Bennett's final studio album after the music legend announced that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

Advertisement

Read More

Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021 Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Mickey Mouse' voice Chris Diamantopoulos finds 2 villain roles
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Mickey Mouse' voice Chris Diamantopoulos finds 2 villain roles
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Chris Diamantopoulos discusses his latest roles in the Netflix series "True Story" and movie "Red Notice," two changes of pace from his job as Mickey Mouse's voice.
Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "Don't Look Up," "The Power of the Dog," "Lost Daughter" and new seasons of "The Witcher," "Cobrai Kai" and "Emily in Paris" are headed to Netflix.
'Painted with Raven' promises 'just as much drama' as 'Drag Race'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Painted with Raven' promises 'just as much drama' as 'Drag Race'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Raven, the "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 2 runner-up and RuPaul's makeup artist, is sashaying into her own series, "Painted with Raven," and the drag performer promised the show will have "just as much drama."
Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Colin Hanks, Sarah Hyland
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Colin Hanks, Sarah Hyland
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Colin Hanks turns 44 and actor Sarah Hyland turns 31, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 24.
'Bird Box' ranks as most watched film on Netflix last week
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Bird Box' ranks as most watched film on Netflix last week
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Bird Box" ranks as most watched film on Netflix November 15-21.
Moon congratulates BTS on winning biggest AMA award
Music // 13 hours ago
Moon congratulates BTS on winning biggest AMA award
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message on his Twitter account to K-pop superstar group Bangtan Boys (BTS), who won the biggest prize and two other awards at the American Music Awards Tuesday.
'Euphoria' Season 2 sets Jan. 9 premiere date on HBO
TV // 13 hours ago
'Euphoria' Season 2 sets Jan. 9 premiere date on HBO
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Euphoria" Season 2 starring Zendaya is coming to HBO on Jan. 9.
'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' final season premieres Dec. 17
TV // 15 hours ago
'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' final season premieres Dec. 17
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for the final season of "Fast & Furious: Spy Racers" on Tuesday. The sixth and final season premieres Dec. 17.
'Dollface' Season 2 coming to Hulu on Feb. 11
TV // 14 hours ago
'Dollface' Season 2 coming to Hulu on Feb. 11
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Dollface" starring Kat Dennings is returning to Hulu for Season 2 on Feb. 11.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Uber series premieres Feb. 27 on Showtime
TV // 14 hours ago
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Uber series premieres Feb. 27 on Showtime
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the premiere date for their series "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber." The series premieres Feb. 27 with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Uma Thurman and more starring.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach win 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30
Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach win 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30
Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia describe demanding 'Resident Evil' shoot
Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia describe demanding 'Resident Evil' shoot
Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber top Grammy nominations
Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber top Grammy nominations
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Uber series premieres Feb. 27 on Showtime
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Uber series premieres Feb. 27 on Showtime
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement