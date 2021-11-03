H.E.R. leads 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations

1/5

H.E.R. has earned a leading eight nominations at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 2021 Soul Train Awards have been announced with H.E.R. leading the pack. H.E.R. is nominated for eight awards including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of the Year for "Damage," Album of the Year for Back of My Mind and Video of the Year for "Damage." Advertisement

Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown earned six nominations each with Wiz Kid and TEMS earning five nominations each. Blxst is nominated for four awards followed by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Doja Cat and Young Bleu being nominated for three awards each.

Maxwell will be honored the Legend Award at the event. Ashanti will receive the Lady of Soul honor.

Best R&B/ Soul Female Artist includes Alicia Keys, Doja Cat, Sullivan, Jhené Aiko and SZA. Best R&B/Soul Male Artist includes Blxst, Brown, Giveon, Lucky Daye, Tank and Usher.

Song of the Year includes "Chosen" by Blxst featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "Leave the Door Open" by Mars and .Paak, "Pick Up Your Feelings" by Sullivan, "Essence" by Wiz Kid featuring Tems and "You're Mines Still" by Yung Blue featuring Drake.

Album of the Year includes No Love Lost by Blxst, Planet Her by Doja Cat, When it's All Said and Done... Take Time by Giveon, Heaux Tales by Sullivan and Made in Lagos by Wizkid.

The 2021 Soul Train Awards will be taking place from the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, and will air Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST on BET and BET Her.

The full list of nominees can be found on BET's official website.

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will be hosting for the third time. The 33rd annual event will pay homage to the 50th anniversary of classic music series Soul Train.