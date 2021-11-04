Trending
Nov. 4, 2021 / 12:13 PM

'Blue's Clues & You' to air Hanukkah-themed episode Nov. 26

By Annie Martin
"A Blue's Clues Festival of Lights," a special episode of "Blue's Clues & You" celebrating Hanukkah, is coming to Nickelodeon. Photo courtesy of Nickelodeon

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Blue's Clues & You will air a special Hanukkah-themed episode this month.

Nickelodeon said in a press release Thursday that "A Blue's Clues Festival of Lights" will air Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. EST.

In "A Blue's Clues Festival of Lights," a special surprise guest comes to Periwinkle's house to celebrate Hanukkah. Josh and Blue play Blue's Clues to figure out who the surprise guest is and celebrate the holiday by spinning dreidels, frying latkes and singing an original Hanukkah song.

The new episode kicks off Nickelodeon's festive content across multiple platforms. The network will also release special holiday-themed episodes of Danger Force, That Girl Lay Lay and Baby Shark's Big Show!

Nickelodeon is also partnering with the nonprofit Save the Children for its annual "Blue Friday," a day of giving and learning, on Nov. 19.

In addition, the Blue's Clues & You float will return at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade Nov. 25.

Blue's Clues & You is hosted by Josh Dela Cruz.

