Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 13, 2021 / 10:19 AM

'The Beatles: Get Back' gives intimate look at iconic band in new trailer

By
The Beatles wave to the thousands of screaming teenagers after their arrival at Kennedy Airport in New York in February 1964. Disney+ has released a new trailer for documentary series Get Back. File Photo by United Press International
The Beatles wave to the thousands of screaming teenagers after their arrival at Kennedy Airport in New York in February 1964. Disney+ has released a new trailer for documentary series "Get Back." File Photo by United Press International

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Beatles write and record new songs under a tight deadline in the new trailer for upcoming Disney+ documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back.

Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr have their friendship put to the test as they come together for their final two albums Abbey Road and Let It Be in the clip released on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The iconic band discusses the new music, lyrics, dealing with Harrison briefly quitting and getting ready for their last live performance as a group on the rooftop of London's Savile Row.

Lennon's wife Yoko Ono also makes an appearance and was around the band during their recording sessions.

The Beatles: Get Back, from director Peter Jackson, will consist of three, two-hour long episodes that are coming to Disney+ on Nov. 25, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.

The series was compiled using over 60 hours of unseen footage that was shot over 21 days in 1969. The footage comes from the same video shot for the original Let It Be film from 1970, which was directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

Advertisement

The Beatles: Get Back has the support of McCartney, Starr, Ono and Olivia Harrison.

Starr, in March, told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that he disliked the 1970 Let It Be film and said Get Back will show the band getting along in their final days.

Read More

Ringo Starr says he is 'amazed' that every generation gets into Beatles music The Beatles to release 'Let It Be' special editions in October What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Super Junior's Donghae takes the stage in 'California Love' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
Super Junior's Donghae takes the stage in 'California Love' music video teaser
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star Donghae shared a preview of his music video for "California Love," a new solo single featuring NCT's Jeno.
Carlos Santana, Chris Stapleton team up for new track 'Joy'
Music // 1 day ago
Carlos Santana, Chris Stapleton team up for new track 'Joy'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Carlos Santana and Chris Stapleton have joined forces for a new song titled "Joy."
Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots set for iHeartRadio's Alter Ego concert
Music // 1 day ago
Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots set for iHeartRadio's Alter Ego concert
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons and more are set to perform at iHeartRadio's fifth annual Alter Ego concert on Jan. 15.
Reba McEntire to launch new, North American tour
Music // 2 days ago
Reba McEntire to launch new, North American tour
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire will be hitting the road again across North America for a new, multi-city tour.
YoungBoy's 'Sincerely, Kentrell' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
YoungBoy's 'Sincerely, Kentrell' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "Sincerely, Kentrell" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Tony Bennett breaks Guinness Record with Lady Gaga collaboration
Music // 4 days ago
Tony Bennett breaks Guinness Record with Lady Gaga collaboration
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced Friday that Tony Bennett set a new record for oldest person to release an album of new material. At 95, Bennett released "Love For Sale," a collection of duets with Lady Gaga.
NCT 127 shares schedule for 'Favorite' album
Music // 4 days ago
NCT 127 shares schedule for 'Favorite' album
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 will release "Favorite," a repackaged version of its album "Sticker," in October.
Genesis postpones shows after band members test positive for COVID-19
Music // 4 days ago
Genesis postpones shows after band members test positive for COVID-19
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Genesis will reschedule four dates of its "Last Domino?" tour due to positive COVID-19 tests within the band.
Lana Del Rey soaks up the sun in new 'Arcadia' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Lana Del Rey soaks up the sun in new 'Arcadia' music video
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey released an alternate music video for "Arcadia," the latest single from her album "Blue Banisters."
Justin Bieber, Diane Keaton navigate grief in 'Ghost' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Justin Bieber, Diane Keaton navigate grief in 'Ghost' music video
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber released a music video for "Ghost," a new single from his album "Justice."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS' after 18 seasons
Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS' after 18 seasons
Brian Austin Green, Matt James get the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Brian Austin Green, Matt James get the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child
Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child
Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens at intimate wedding
Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens at intimate wedding
Will Poulter to portray Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Will Poulter to portray Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/