Nov. 11, 2021 / 10:33 AM

'Selling Sunset': Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan join team in Season 4 trailer

By Annie Martin
Chrishell Stause returns to star in "Selling Sunset" Season 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Selling Sunset Season 4.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae Young.

Selling Sunset is a reality series that follows the personal and professional lives of several people working for the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate firm in Los Angeles.

The preview introduces new cast members Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan, and teases drama to come between Hernan and Quinn.

"I'm here to work, and hopefully all this high school drama that I've dealt with for years can say, like Christine, out of mind," Hernan says.

Season 4 will premiere Nov. 24 on Netflix. The series was renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 in March.

Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirmed in July that they are dating.

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Oppenheim said. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

