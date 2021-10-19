Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2021

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch The Boss Baby: Family Business and The Great Season 2 in November.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in November:
Nov. 1
The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland (Hulu Original)
10,000 BC
A Christmas Wedding Tail
A Nanny for Christmas
All the Right Moves
Apache Uprising
The Babysitter
The Beach
Beatriz at Dinner
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Black Dynamite
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Boys Don't Cry
Boyz N' the Hood
Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo
Breaking News in Yuba County
Buffalo Bill and the Indians
China Moon
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
The Comedian
Conspiracy Theory
Cutter's Way
Dark Angel
Dark Shadows
Doc
Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
Elektra
Enter the Ninja
Eye for an Eye
Eye of the Needle
Fargo
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
Flesh and Bone
The Fly
How to Beat the High Cost of Living
The Hunted
I Escaped from Devil's Island
I, Tonya
In Secret
Inception
Killers
The Legend of Zorro
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
London Mitchell's Christmas
Love Potion No. 9
Maggie
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
The Mistle-Tones
Modern Girls
Moneyball
Monuments
Never Been Kissed
Once Upon a Time in the West
The Outsider
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
The Prestige
The Quiet Man
Real Men
Resident Evil
Revenge of the Ninja
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
The Shootist
Single White Female
Six Days, Seven Nights
Sleepless in Seattle
Soapdish
The Soloist
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
That Thing You Do!
Troll 2
True Grit
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
The War of the Worlds
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
Yes Man
Nov. 2
Prospect
Nov. 3
Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots Season 8
Nov. 4
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)
Playing God
Nov. 5
Animaniacs Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Being Blago Season 1
Nov. 7
Pain & Gain
Nov. 8
Emperor
Nov. 11
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 5 (Hulu Original)
3212 Un-Redacted
Nov. 14
Star Trek into Darkness
Nov. 15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
A Christmas Switch
A Christmas Tree Miracle
A Cinderella Christmas
A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale
A Puppy for Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Back to Christmas
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Christmas Belle
The Christmas Calendar
Christmas in the Heartland
Christmas with the Andersons
Deadpool
Deadpool 2
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
Holly's Holiday
The March Sisters at Christmas
Married by Christmas
My Dad is Scrooge
My Santa
Naughty & Nice
Rock N' Roll Christmas
Rodeo & Juliet
Second Chance Christmas
The Secret of the Nutcracker
The Truth About Christmas
Winter Wedding
Nov. 16
The Master
Nov. 17
Marvel's Hit Monkey Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Nov. 18
The Curse of Von Dutch (Hulu Original)
Mandibles
Nov. 19
The Great Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Nov. 22
Beverly Hills Ninja
Nov. 23
Holly Hobbie Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Ape Star
Nov. 25
Ride the Eagle
Nov. 26
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Hulu Original)
Pig
Nov. 28
Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11
Nov. 29
All Light, Everywhere
Nov. 30
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in November:
Nov. 3
The Program
Unfaithful
Nov. 8
Angels & Demons
The Da Vinci Code
Nov. 9
Transporter 3
Nov. 14
The Mountain Between Us
Nov. 17
The Cup
Nov. 30
The Baby-Sitters Club
Black Dynamite
Blue Chips
Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo
Buffalo Bill and the Indians
Chasing Papi
China Moon
Cold Creek Manor
Crazy Heart
Crimson Tide
Cutter's Way
Dark Angel
Doc
Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
Edward Scissorhands
Enter the Ninja
Eye of the Needle
Fargo
The Fifth Element
Free Willy
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove
The Glass House
Hitman: Agent 47
How to Beat the High Cost of Living
I Escaped from Devil's Island
Last Chance Harvey
The Legend of Zorro
The Love Letter
Magic Mike
Minority Report
Modern Girls
Much Ado About Nothing
My Best Friend's Wedding
Neil Young: Heart of Gold
Office Space
Once Upon a Time in the West
The Possession
The Prestige
Priest
Queen of the Damned
Real Men
Resident Evil
Revenge of the Ninja
Sabrina
Single White Female
Sleepless in Seattle
The Soloist
Some Kind of Wonderful
Stephen King's It
Sucker Punch
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Switchback
Tears of the Sun
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
That Thing You Do!
The Time Machine
Toy Soldiers
Troll 2
Universal Soldier
The Untouchables
The Vatican Tapes
Volcano
Wayne's World 2
The Wrestler
The X-Files
XXX
XXX: State of the Union