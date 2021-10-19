Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2021

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch The Boss Baby: Family Business and The Great Season 2 in November.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in November:

Nov. 1

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland (Hulu Original)

10,000 BC

A Christmas Wedding Tail

A Nanny for Christmas

All the Right Moves

Apache Uprising

The Babysitter

The Beach

Beatriz at Dinner

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Black Dynamite

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Boys Don't Cry

Boyz N' the Hood

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo

Breaking News in Yuba County

Buffalo Bill and the Indians

China Moon

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

The Comedian

Conspiracy Theory

Cutter's Way

Dark Angel

Dark Shadows

Doc

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

Elektra

Enter the Ninja

Eye for an Eye

Eye of the Needle

Fargo

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

Flesh and Bone

The Fly

How to Beat the High Cost of Living

The Hunted

I Escaped from Devil's Island

I, Tonya

In Secret

Inception

Killers

King Arthur

The Legend of Zorro

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

London Mitchell's Christmas

Love Potion No. 9

Maggie

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Michael Clayton

Minority Report

The Mistle-Tones

Modern Girls

Moneyball

Monuments

Never Been Kissed

Once Upon a Time in the West

The Outsider

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

The Prestige

The Quiet Man

Real Men

Resident Evil

Revenge of the Ninja

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

The Shootist

Single White Female

Six Days, Seven Nights

Sleepless in Seattle

Soapdish

The Soloist

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

That Thing You Do!

Troll 2

True Grit

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

The War of the Worlds

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Yes Man

Nov. 2

Prospect

Nov. 3

Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots Season 8

Nov. 4

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)

Playing God

Nov. 5

Animaniacs Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Being Blago Season 1

Nov. 7

Pain & Gain

Nov. 8

Emperor

Nov. 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 5 (Hulu Original)

3212 Un-Redacted

Nov. 14

Star Trek into Darkness

Nov. 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

A Christmas Switch

A Christmas Tree Miracle

A Cinderella Christmas

A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale

A Puppy for Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Back to Christmas

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Christmas Belle

The Christmas Calendar

Christmas in the Heartland

Christmas with the Andersons

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

Holly's Holiday

The March Sisters at Christmas

Married by Christmas

My Dad is Scrooge

My Santa

Naughty & Nice

Rock N' Roll Christmas

Rodeo & Juliet

Second Chance Christmas

The Secret of the Nutcracker

The Truth About Christmas

Winter Wedding

Nov. 16

The Master

Nov. 17

Marvel's Hit Monkey Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Nov. 18

The Curse of Von Dutch (Hulu Original)

Mandibles

Nov. 19

The Great Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Nov. 22

Beverly Hills Ninja

Nov. 23

Holly Hobbie Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Ape Star

Nov. 25

Ride the Eagle

Nov. 26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Hulu Original)

Pig

Nov. 28

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11

Nov. 29

All Light, Everywhere

Nov. 30

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in November:

Nov. 3

The Program

Unfaithful

Nov. 8

Angels & Demons

The Da Vinci Code

Nov. 9

Transporter 3

Nov. 14

The Mountain Between Us

Nov. 17

The Cup

Nov. 30

The Baby-Sitters Club

Black Dynamite

Blue Chips

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo

Buffalo Bill and the Indians

Chasing Papi

China Moon

Cold Creek Manor

Crazy Heart

Crimson Tide

Cutter's Way

Dark Angel

Doc

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

Edward Scissorhands

Enter the Ninja

Eye of the Needle

Fargo

The Fifth Element

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove

The Glass House

Hitman: Agent 47

How to Beat the High Cost of Living

I Escaped from Devil's Island

Last Chance Harvey

The Legend of Zorro

The Love Letter

Magic Mike

Minority Report

Modern Girls

Much Ado About Nothing

My Best Friend's Wedding

Neil Young: Heart of Gold

Office Space

Once Upon a Time in the West

The Possession

The Prestige

Priest

Queen of the Damned

Real Men

Resident Evil

Revenge of the Ninja

Sabrina

Single White Female

Sleepless in Seattle

The Soloist

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stephen King's It

Sucker Punch

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Switchback

Tears of the Sun

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

That Thing You Do!

The Time Machine

Toy Soldiers

Troll 2

Universal Soldier

The Untouchables

The Vatican Tapes

Volcano

Wayne's World 2

The Wrestler

The X-Files

XXX

XXX: State of the Union