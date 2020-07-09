Dolly Parton will appear during the GLAAD Media Awards virtual ceremony July 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- The 2020 GLAAD Media Awards will take place during a virtual ceremony this month.

GLAAD announced in a press release Thursday that it will hold the online event July 30. The virtual ceremony will stream on GLAAD's YouTube and Facebook at 8 p.m. EST and air on Logo Aug. 3 at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Actress Fortune Feimster and comedian Gina Yashere will host the awards show, which honors media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and issues that affect LGBTQ people.

The ceremony will feature a performance from Chloe x Halle and appearances by Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X, Dan Levy, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Cara Delevingne, Lena Waithe, the cast and producers of Pose and other stars.

GLAAD announced over 175 nominees in 30 categories in January. The nominees include Lil Nas X, the Elton John biopic Rocketman and the AMC series Killing Eve, with Taylor Swift, Janet Mock and Ryan Murphy to receive special awards.

"Among this year's nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering positive cultural change," GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis said.

"As this year's Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important," she added.

The GLAAD Media Awards were to take place March 19 in New York and April 16 in Los Angeles but were postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. GLAAD held a virtual event, Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, in April.