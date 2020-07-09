July 9 (UPI) -- Kyle Richards says she was "totally blindsided" by Garcelle Beauvais' speech at the Los Angeles Mission.

The 51-year-old television personality said on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that it was "unbelievably rude" for Beauvais, her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, to publicly shade her at a charity event.

In Season 10, Episode 8, which aired in June, Beauvais was being honored by the Los Angeles Mission when she thanked her loved ones for their support during her speech.

"I want to say thank you to that table over there, everybody who supports me, loves me," she said. "My new best friends. Some of them, not so much, but we'll figure that out."

In a confessional shot, Beauvais confirmed she was referring to Richards in her speech. She also clarified her remark in an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish.

"Listen, you have to keep it real. And we're not all going to be best friends right off the bat, right?" Beauvais said. "So, that's kind of how I felt. I felt like I knew some of them and some of them we hit it off right away and others not so much."

On WWHL, Richards said she thought she and Beauvais were friends until the speech. Beauvais joined RHOBH in Season 10 and is the first Black woman to star on the series.

"I mean, I was totally blindsided," Richards said of Beauvais' speech. "I thought we were getting along great. I adored her, and I thought she was a great addition to the show."

"I was one of the first people to raise my hand and donate to her charity. She didn't acknowledge that in the episodes or anything," she added. "I didn't do it to be acknowledged, but it was really rude. It was unbelievably rude to stand up and make a speech like that."

On WWHL in April, Richards responded to Beauvais' remarks about her during a previous episode of the talk show. Beauvais said that Richards was the least welcoming to her and has the biggest ego.

"I was really surprised," Richards said of Beauvais' comments. "If she felt like that, I wish she would say it to my face instead of saving it for Watch What Happens Live."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards. Denise Richards said in a recent interview with UPI that she "didn't understand" why her co-stars kept repeatedly bringing up her remarks about threesomes in Season 10.