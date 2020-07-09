July 9 (UPI) -- The Challenge alum Camila Nakagawa is a new mom.

The 31-year-old television personality took to Instagram Wednesday after welcoming her first child, son Kai Aiden.

Advertisement

Nakagawa shared a video of herself holding her baby boy in bed. She used a filter that put flying butterflies across the screen.

"He's here," Nakagawa captioned the post. "Meet baby Kai Aiden, the love of my life."

The Challenge alum Susie Meister, Real World alum Ashlee Feldman and Big Brother Canada alum Derek Jacob Kesseler were among those to congratulate Nakagawa in the comments.

"I trust he'll have a Tik Tok in no time," Meister teased. "Welcome to the world, Kai! Happy birthday!!"

"Omg wow he's finally here!!! Congrats Camila," Kesseler said.

Nakagawa announced her pregnancy on Instagram in February.

"No words," she said. "I never thought it was possible to be this in love."

Nakagawa said in June that her baby was breech and later announced she would give birth via scheduled C-section.

"Update: it's official: c-section it is! after a failed attempt at an ecv (external cephalon version) I have decided that a scheduled c-section might be the safest option for me and baby," she said.

Nakagawa has competed in several seasons of The Challenge, including Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III and Invasion of the Champions. She most recently appeared in Dirty 30, which aired in 2017.