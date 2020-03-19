March 19 (UPI) -- Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan and Avengers: Endgame actor Mark Ruffalo sing John Lennon's hit song "Imagine" in a new video.

Gadot, 34, enlisted Dornan, Ruffalo and other celebrities for a star-studded cover of the song, shared Wednesday on Instagram.

Gadot said she is in "self-quarantine" amid the coronavirus outbreak but wanted to connect and share a hopeful message with fans.

"Day six in self-quarantine. I gotta say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical," Gadot said. "You know, this virus has affected the entire world, everyone. It doesn't matter who you are, where you're from. We're all in this together."

"I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing the trumpet on his balcony to all the other people who were locked inside their homes. He was playing 'Imagine,' and there was something so powerful and pure about this video," she shared.

Gadot was joined by Dornan, Ruffalo, Kristen Wiig, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom, Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris O'Dowd, Dawn O'Porter, Will Ferrell, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo and Maya Rudolph for the cover.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also reached out to her celebrity friends while "bored" at home amid social distancing. DeGeneres shared videos Wednesday of herself calling Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Gadot plays Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe. She will next portray the character in the movie Wonder Woman 1984, which completed filming in December 2018.

Warner Bros. released a first full-length trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 in December. The film is slated to open in theaters June 5, but may be delayed due to coronavirus.